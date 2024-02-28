SkyCasino will be Genting Highland’s sole gaming venue following the closure of the two older gaming zones.

PETALING JAYA: Genting Malaysia Bhd has closed two of its three casinos at Genting Highlands effective today, marking the end of an era for punters who have patronised these iconic gaming halls over the decades.

In a brief statement on the Resorts World Genting (RWG) website, the gaming group announced Genting Casino 1 (Circus Palace) and Genting Casino 2 (Hollywood) will be closed with effect from Feb 28.

It informed patrons to proceed to the newer and more modern SkyCasino for “gaming”. No reasons were given for the closure of these two gaming zones.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the resort has organised a shuttle service to SkyCasino, located at SkyAvenue, to ensure guests can continue their gaming pursuits without interruption.

However, it is learnt that these once bustling gaming hubs have been facing dwindling patronage in recent years, leading to the closure of both gaming zones.

Opened in 2017, the ultra-modern SkyCasino likely spelled the death knell for the two much older gaming zones, catering to a new generation of gaming enthusiasts.

The RWG website gushes about SkyCasino, describing it as a “modern gaming space featuring one of the biggest selections of games in Asia”.

“Spread over two floors, the sleek and modern SkyCasino delivers an unrivalled experience with one of the most extensive selections of the latest games.

“Its spacious design is inspired by an enchanted forest theme which brings the ambience of the lush greenery outdoors indoor,” it added.

RWG is Malaysia’s premier integrated resort destination with about 10,500 rooms across seven hotels. Genting Malaysia also owns and operates Resorts World Kijal in Terengganu and Resorts World Langkawi on Langkawi Island.

In 1989, Genting Bhd and Genting Malaysia underwent a restructuring exercise, which resulted in Genting Malaysia acquiring from Genting Bhd its entire gaming, hotel and resort-related operations.

At 3.03pm, Genting Malaysia’s shares were down 3 sen or 1% at RM2.89, valuing the group at RM17.2 billion.