The boys at Sandakan airport where they missed their connecting flight to Kuala Lumpur. Donors raised RM18,000 to get new tickets for the next day. (Facebook pic).

KUALA LUMPUR: Compassionate Malaysians came to the rescue of a team of young taekwondo enthusiasts from rural Sabah who missed their connecting flight from Sandakan to Kuala Lumpur for an international martial arts championship yesterday.

The despair of the boys team turned to hope when a crowdfunding campaign raised RM18,000 in four hours, for new air tickets from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur.

The teenagers reciprocated by clinching a gold medal in the 2024 Hwarang Warrior international taekwondo championship here today.

Team manager Valerie Grace Peter Sompunodo said the team had just about given up all hope of entering the competition in KL after missing a connecting flight.

She said a flight delay from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan caused them to miss the connecting flight to Kuala Lumpur, leaving six of them stranded for several hours in Sandakan.

“I’ve been searching for the cheapest flight tickets since last year for this competition and managed to get them for RM299, all paid for by the boys’ parents. So when we missed the connecting flight, we thought all hope was lost and considered withdrawing.

“Upon returning to Kota Kinabalu on Feb 28, we were pleasantly surprised by Riniejene Anthony’s generosity. He learned of our situation on social media and quickly raised funds, allowing us to purchase new flight tickets to KL for Feb 29,” she said.

After finally arriving at the competition, 12-year-old Leonel Bellvin swiftly clinched the gold medal in the men’s kyorugi (combat) event, competing in the 38-45 kg category for the 11-to-12 age group.

“This is also my 12th birthday gift for March 7 and I want to win many more medals to bring fame and pride to the state, the school and my parents,” said Leonel who is Dusun and attends Sekolah Kebangsaan Popok in Kota Marudu.

Apart from Leonel, the four other participants were Evan Filemon, 15, Deqqusyairi Jaafar, 15, Darren Michael Daholok @ Peter, 16, and Erwin Daymiean Junaidi, 15, all of whom attend SK Bongkol in Pitas.

The coach of the ITF Sabah Choi Jung Hwa Taekwon-do Association team, Safuan Fathy Amran, 33, said his team had lacked training facilities and a suitable location. The boys hailed from Kota Marudu and Pitas, he said, about 50km apart.