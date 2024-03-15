Under Md Arif Mahmood’s leadership, KPJ Healthcare posted its highest-ever revenue of RM3.4 billion in 2023. (KPJ Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: KPJ Healthcare Bhd said its non-independent non-executive director and chairman Md Arif Mahmood will be stepping down upon the completion of his two-year tenure on March 31.

The private healthcare provider said Arif assumed his current position on April 1, 2022, as the country was transitioning to the endemic phase of Covid-19.

“Under his strategic leadership, KPJ was able to capitalise on its strengths and capture the emerging opportunities to deliver its highest-recorded revenue of RM2.9 billion in 2022 and RM3.4 billion in 2023.

“Today, the value of KPJ has also doubled in the past two years,” it said in a statement today, adding Arif would be leaving to pursue other interests.

KPJ said an announcement regarding the appointment of a new chairman will be made in due course.

Arif expressed hope that KPJ would continue to “reinvent itself”, redefining the healthcare industry by leveraging the vast network of specialist hospitals, experienced staff, and dedicated consultants.

Its shares ended 4 sen or 2.2% higher at RM1.83, giving it a market capitalisation of RM8.28 billion.