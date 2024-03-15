Pearly Tan and M Thinaah will next battle Japan’s Rena Miyaura-Ayako Sakuramoto for a place in the All England semi-finals. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M Thinaah marched into the All England quarter-finals yesterday after beating world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan.

New Straits Times reported that Pearly-Thinaah upended their recent poor record against Chinese opponents and streak of losses against the four-time world champions to beat them 22-20, 21-16.

Pearly however played down their victory, saying Yi Fan was suffering from an injury.

“We just reminded ourselves to focus and not care too much about the opponent’s injury. It was all about executing our strategy well and reducing our mistakes,” she was reported as saying.

The pair’s recent struggles had seen them drop down the world rankings to No. 15 and Thinaah said that the win has helped restore their confidence.

They will next battle Japan’s Rena Miyaura-Ayako Sakuramoto for a place in the semi-finals, having lost to the world No. 11 when they last met four months ago at the Kumamoto Masters.

In the mixed doubles, Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai were eliminated when the 2019 semi-finalists lost 21-12, 21-5 to China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping.