PETALING JAYA: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik stormed into the All England 2024 men’s doubles final after easily defeating Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-huei-Yang Po-hsuan in Birmingham, England today.

They took only 35 minutes to win in straight games 21-16, 21-15 with the Taiwanese showing very little resistance to the Malaysian duo’s powerful display.

Aaron-Wooi Yik could be the first Malaysian pair to win the men’s doubles title in 17 years if all goes well in the final.

This is the world No 5 pair’s second appearance in the final of the prestigious tournament. In 2019 they lost to the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

This is also their first final appearance in an international meet this year, having fallen short at the India Open, Malaysia Open and the French Open.

They will meet Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final. The Indonesian pair beat Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi from Japan 21-18, 21-18.

The fifth-seeded Malaysian pair were in fine form at the Utilita Arena taking only 16 minutes to win the first game 21-16, leading throughout the set and forcing the Taiwanese into numerous errors.

They showed no mercy in the second game and took an early 11-6 lead as Lee-Yang struggled to contain Aaron-Wook Yik’s powerful play.

The Malaysians won the second game in just 19 minutes to wrap up their fastest win in the four matches played in this tournament.

Malaysian players have not won the men’s doubles title at the All England since 2007 when Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong defeated Hwang Ji-man-Lee Jae-jin from South Korea.

In 2022, Aaron-Wooi Yik achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first-ever world badminton champions from Malaysia by winning the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo.