Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says there is still room for improvement, including in terms of expediting approval for projects. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia had successfully attracted potential foreign investments amounting to RM76.1 billion as of March this year, the result of the country’s successful trade and investment missions in Australia, Germany and France, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He attributed this success to the collaborative efforts of several ministries and government agencies such as the finance ministry, the investment, trade and industry ministry, Wisma Putra, the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia, Bernama reported.

Speaking at an assembly of the finance ministry’s staff today, he said it was also the result of the government’s efforts to ensure political stability, its cooperation with civil servants, as well as its clear national goals and policies.

Anwar also highlighted the reception extended during his recent official visit to Germany.

“Germany boasts a robust economy, ranking as the third-largest globally. The warm reception we received as a small nation fills us with pride,” he said.

It was recently reported that Malaysia had succeeded in attracting potential investments worth RM45.4 billion following the prime minister’s visit to Germany.

However, Anwar said there was still room for improvement, including in terms of expediting approval for projects.