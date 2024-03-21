Apple could also face a full-blown investigation under the EU’s new rules for Big Tech. (AP pic)

WASHINGTON: The US justice department is preparing to announce an antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc today, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The suit is expected to be filed in federal court in New Jersey, said one of the people, both of whom asked not to be named discussing a confidential matter.

Apple shares fell more than 1% to US$176.72 at 9.34am in New York today.

They had been down 7.2% this year through yesterday’s close.

The move escalates the Biden administration’s antitrust fights against most of the biggest US technology giants.

The justice department is already suing Alphabet Inc’s Google for monopolisation, while the federal trade commission is pursuing antitrust cases against Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

The US is accusing Apple, the world’s second most valuable tech company, of violating antitrust laws by blocking rivals from accessing hardware and software features of its iPhone, among other breaches.

Apple and the justice department didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The coming case will mark the third time the justice department has sued Apple for antitrust violations in the past 14 years, but it is the first case accusing the iPhone maker of illegally maintaining its dominant position.

The lawsuit comes as Apple is also coming under increasing scrutiny in Europe over alleged anticompetitive behaviour.

The company was hit with a €1.8 billion fine this month for shutting out music streaming rivals from offering cheaper deals.

Apple is appealing the penalty and has said that regulators failed to uncover any “credible evidence of consumer harm.”

Meanwhile, the company may face a full-blown investigation under the EU’s new rules for Big Tech – the Digital Markets Act – which went into force earlier this month.

Rivals have dinged new App Store rules that came into effect in Europe, complaining that changes are likely to result in higher prices for developers.

Penalties for failing to comply with the EU’s new rules can be severe – as much as 10% of a company’s annual worldwide revenue or up to 20% for repeat offenders.

The justice department opened the latest case in 2019 under former president Donald Trump.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The antitrust division, though, chose to prioritise twin cases against Google, taking a back seat as Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc sued Apple for monopolisation in 2020 and that case worked its way through the federal courts.