Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament after just three months in office, amid renewed border clashes with Cambodia. (EPA Images pic)

BANGKOK : Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament on Friday after three months in office, a royal decree showed, paving the way for general elections.

The move comes earlier than expected and during renewed deadly clashes on Thailand’s border with Cambodia.

“The House of Representatives is dissolved to hold a new general election for members of the House,” the decree published in the Royal Gazette said.

Anutin, of the conservative Bhumjaithai party, became prime minister in September after his predecessor was removed from office by the court over an ethics violation.

Earlier this year, he pledged to dissolve the lower house – the formal step to call an election – and hold a vote by early 2026.

Anutin was widely expected to wait until after Christmas to dissolve parliament.

The move comes as fighting flares again on the border with Cambodia, where clashes have killed at least 20 people and displaced around 600,000, mostly in Thailand.

“Since the administration is a minority government and domestic political conditions are fraught with multiple challenges, the government cannot continue administering state affairs continuously, efficiently, and with stability,” the Royal Gazette said, citing a report received from Anutin.

“Therefore, the appropriate solution is to dissolve the House of Representatives and hold a new general election.”