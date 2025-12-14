FAM expects independent committee report on 7 heritage players to be out this month

FAM have submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the punishment imposed by Fifa involving the documentation issue of seven legacy players. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The full investigation report by the independent committee established by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) into the documentation of seven Harimau Malaya players who were suspended for 12 months by Fifa is expected to be known by the end of this month.

FAM acting president Yusoff Mahadi said he is still waiting for the report from the committee chaired by former chief justice Raus Sharif before any further decision is made by the governing body.

“We are still waiting for the report from Tun Raus and I expect the report to be received this month. From the report, we will see the findings presented before determining the next step,” he said after an event at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, here, today.

In October, FAM established an independent committee by appointing Raus to investigate the documentation issue involving seven heritage players of Harimau Malaya who were suspended for 12 months by Fifa.

Meanwhile, Yusoff said FAM will complete the submission of documents to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the issue of the seven players by the due date.

“In the current situation, our legal team is preparing to submit all the necessary documents. I believe we can meet the CAS procedure on Dec 18,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yusoff said FAM’s dealings with Fifa have ended and CAS is the last platform for the governing body to complete the available legal processes.

He also stressed that the decision to bring the case to CAS was not driven by risk considerations but rather to ensure that all legal processes were fully completed.

“We have completed at the Fifa level and with CAS, it is our final step. Being an independent body, it is not bound by Fifa. Whatever the decision is, it is final and must be complied with by all parties,” he said.

Previously, FAM confirmed that it had submitted an appeal to CAS regarding the punishment imposed by Fifa involving the documentation issue of seven legacy players, namely Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

The decision to bring the case to CAS was made after Fifa revealed the reasons for its appeals committee’s decision, which was 64 pages long, on Nov 3, which upheld the decision of the Fifa disciplinary committee.

The decision saw FAM fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million), while the seven players involved were suspended for 12 months and fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,000) each.