Can’t conceive? There’s a 50% chance it’s because of him

Up to 85% of couples with normal fertility will conceive spontaneously within a year of unprotected sexual intercourse.

For those in the other 15%, you could be suffering from infertility problems as it is estimated that one in every seven couples does.

While infertility is definitely troubling, it’s a burden that isn’t equally shared most of time.

When a couple struggles to have children of their own, society tends to pin the blame on the female partner.

While it is true that certain gynaecological conditions (such as endometriosis) do affect their ability to conceive and sustain a pregnancy but just like the tango, it takes two to get pregnant.

Continue reading this article to find out more on the state of male fertility and how it affects a couple’s chance of conceiving.

Male fertility is on a decline

According to Dr Helena Lim, Fertility Specialist and Consultant Obstetric and Gynaecologist at the KL Fertility Centre, men’s fertility has been on the decline in the last five to 10 years.

As a matter of fact, 40-50% of all infertility cases are due to infertility in men. There are various conditions and factors that influence a man’s fertility. These include:

Sperm production

production Sperm motility

Issues related to sexual intercourse

Hormonal disorders

Azoospermia

Besides the above factors, there is also another condition which affects male fertility that is not spoken enough about – azoospermia.

This refers to the absence of any sperm cells in the semen. It can be due to sperm production problems as well as obstruction in the testicular tract.

If you’re worried about infertility, go for a fertility screening. For men, this includes a physical examination as well as an assessment of certain hormones such as testosterone, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinising hormone (LH).

Lifestyle factors are also thought to play an important role in influencing male fertility – diet, occupation, body weight, physical activity as well substance abuse can impact a man’s fertility.

What you can do

Dr Helena urges men not to delay seeking help from a fertility specialist. She recommends couples undergo fertility screening early, especially if they are 35 years and above.

Fertility is a responsibility shared by both partners. It is therefore vital for each partner to take the initiative to eliminate factors that are negatively influencing their fertility.

Change your lifestyle now

Unsurprisingly, certain lifestyle factors that influence male fertility are pretty obvious.

To start with, cigarette smokers should seek immediate help. Cigarettes are a notorious risk factor for all sorts of health problems including infertility.

You should cut down your alcohol intake as well. Not limited to fertility, both cigarettes and alcohol contribute to an increased risk of multiple diseases.

Besides managing addiction, a healthy diet is also important. Ensure you eat a balanced daily diet with the right amount of nutrition. A good and healthy diet can also make you feel a lot better throughout the day. This is important as stress can also impair a man’s fertility.

To understand your fertility problems better, do consult a fertility expert for personalised and precise consultation.

Should you require help with your infertility problems, other medical interventions include ovulation induction, Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) or In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

When it comes to infertility, time is of the essence.

As a person ages, their fertility deteriorates and the likelihood of conceiving becomes more bleak.

It is therefore vital that you seek help as early as possible to swiftly rectify any problems and keep the treatment success rate high.

This article first appeared on Hello Doktor. The Hello Health Group does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.



