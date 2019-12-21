7 pointers for hiring candidates with diverse backgrounds

While more and more companies are recognising the value of a diverse workforce, few are realising the effort it takes to make hiring more inclusive. You need to have a sense of purpose and clarity.

Here are seven tips on building a diverse team of talented individuals.

1. Get a commitment from the leadership

Only steadfast leadership will ensure an enduring culture of diversity. Successful hiring for diversity goes beyond HR strategies or affirmative action plan goals.

The goal is to broaden the horizons of organisational leadership to be aware of their own unconscious biases in hiring and inculcate respect for those not similar to them.

Hiring is just the first step: employee retention is critical too. A study by Deloitte found that 23% of those surveyed had left their job for a more inclusive work culture.

Micro-aggressions, unconscious bias, exclusion, and outright discrimination can all force diverse employees to leave. In addition to high turnover costs, that loss also decreases morale and stifles innovation.

Leadership must ensure that once the recruiting and hiring practices are in place, the company culture encourages diverse employees to thrive.

2. Expand your sourcing

You must look beyond the traditional sourcing methods your company typically utilises. This means sourcing candidates from places outside your careers site and LinkedIn.

Try collaborating with a university or affinity organisation to shape your job search. Some other options:

● Reach out to diversity associations at universities.

● Attend diversity-focused job fairs.

● Use terms like “employee resource group” (ERG) in your Boolean search, along with phrases related to different types of diversity-focused networks.

● Partner with non-profits or a diversity-focused job site.

Google Hiring recommends expanding “points of entry” at your company, offering more paid internships, rotational programs and contract work opportunities.

By providing more opportunity and focusing on inclusivity, you can foster a culture of diversity and grow your talent pool.

3. Change the language in your job descriptions

The way you write a job description sends certain signals that can unintentionally discourage diverse candidates from applying.

Words like “strong” and “competitive” deter female candidates from applying. These words are perceived as male-specific.

Terms like “sensitive” prevent male candidates from submitting an application. Make your job descriptions gender-neutral to ensure you are recruiting a diverse pool of talented applicants.

The free sourcing tool The Gender Decoder can help you strip biased words from your job description.

4. Shape your company culture to be inclusive

“Offer benefits such as onsite day-care, childcare subsidy and flexible schedules and let new hires know that you are willing to accommodate cultural and religious holidays and diversity-friendly but office-appropriate apparel choices,” writes the Wall Street Journal.

Diversity isn’t just about race, ethnicity and gender: so consider some of the adjustments you may need to make to accommodate candidates with disabilities, candidates with different religious beliefs, or candidates from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Flexible working and benefits are critical to creating a work environment that makes it possible for new hires to join your company.

Consider recruiting a remote workforce, as a global network takes diverse hiring to the next level.

Remote workers are proven to be more productive, more engaged, and cost your company less overheads. Capture the benefit of innovative, diverse ways of thinking without adding to your bottom line.

5. Make hiring about talent

Instead of hiring for “culture fit” that often feeds into inherent bias, focus your process on uncovering a candidate’s capabilities.

Replace resume screening with an on-the-job simulation and skill assessments. Customise each skill test with questions and assessments that mimic the tasks required from the new hire.

This assessment allows candidates to perform tasks that are relevant to the job they’ve applied for and showcase their abilities.

Feed a merit-based, automated ranking tool data from the skills test. Smart algorithms don’t eliminate anyone; candidates are ranked for the interview stage, so recruiters receive a list of the top candidates after their qualifications have been validated.

6. Reconsider your evaluation process

Don’t leave interviewing to a single person. Include other people, especially your diverse employees. Listening to different perspectives will improve the fairness and quality of your hiring process.

Ask your employees for feedback on job descriptions, interview questions and other application materials. Get leadership involved to make sure employees across the board recognise the value in a diverse workplace.

When managers understand the benefits of inclusive hiring, they devote time and resources to making sure the team is fully committed to bringing in the best talent.

7. Encourage employee referrals

Employee referrals remain one of the best ways to find and retain talent. Candidates who have been recommended by existing employees have high applicant-to-hire conversion rates and higher retention rates.

Encourage your existing employees to become team ambassadors. Incentivise diverse employee referrals and focus your diversity hiring on leadership roles.

Talent attracts talent: when you bring in a high-profile leader, you also gain access to their network and can leverage on their reputation.

This article first appeared in vervoe.com.

At Vervoe, their mission is to fundamentally transform the hiring process from mediocracy to meritocracy.



