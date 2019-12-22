5 top things to experience, taste and see in Ipoh

Ipoh is the capital city of Perak in Malaysia. Despite its city status, Ipoh has a decidedly laid back vibe and is likely the reason why so many retirees have flocked to it over the years.

Ipoh also gained a fair bit of media attention when the late Yasmin Ahmad shot her famous movies there.

To many Malaysians, Ipoh has also gained quite a reputation for itself as a food paradise and home to a string of beautiful boutique hotels.

If you find yourself in Ipoh, here are the top five things you should experience, taste and see while there.

1. Stay at M Roof Hotel

There are many places in Ipoh that fulfil the criteria of being “hipster” and M Boutique Hotel certainly lives up to that feel.

Now, M Boutique has a full-fledged hotel called M Roof Hotel, which is the epitome of hipster hotels in this city.

The interior design is breathtaking and unique but you have been warned – once inside, you may not want to leave.

2. Enjoy breakfast at New Hollywood

The one thing that stands out about the old-style restaurant called New Hollywood, is how it caters to customers of all races.

Serving every kind of Chinese food under one roof, it’s heartening to see people of all races sitting down here to a hearty and delicious breakfast.

3. Visit colonial and pre-war buildings

Colonial and pre-war buildings are in abundance in this city and they have all been well maintained too.

It is a good idea to have a walkabout along the old town area after breakfast, especially if the weather is agreeable. Take some photos because they will surely look good.

4. Sit down to lunch at Nellie’s

Nellie’s is a restaurant in the “old town” portion of the city that serves local and Western food. It is here that you’ll find many other hipster buildings as well.

You might be shocked at how steep the prices are here. But when you see the portions, you’ll understand why – two people can eat to their heart’s content. The taste? Splendid. The ambiance? Superb.

5. Slurp-up the famous Ipoh iceball

Located just outside Nellie’s is the famous iceball stall called Bits & Bobs. Iceball or Ais Kepal as it is called in Bahasa Malaysia, is the grandfather of the much-loved Ais Kacang.

Iceballs are pretty hard to find these days but thanks to Bits & Bobs, the younger generation can now get a taste of the past.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



