6 sound reasons why you need to study business management

Running a business, either as an owner or a manager, has never been an easy feat. But things have gotten tougher these days, particularly because businesses are forced to employ staff with very high academic qualifications and skillsets.

It is hard for a company to run efficiently without a strong finance department led by someone with at least a degree in finance, an IT department led by an IT graduate, or an HR department headed by a qualified HR manager.

Imagine being the boss of these professionals but having lower academic qualifications than them. That will be tough.

The stakes are too high and you will need to study business management from a recognized higher education institution if you are to succeed at your job.

If you need more convincing, here are six reasons:

1. Business landscapes are constantly changing

Even as you acknowledge the importance of having hands-on, real-world experience, sometimes it is not enough for a modern-day business manager.

Experience means that you understand how business processes work and how the process will change in the near future, but you may not have the necessary knowledge to predict long-term business changes.

Now that’s where a business management degree helps you to understand future shifts in business landscapes and prepares you to tackle them when they take effect.

You need to know where the world is in terms of technological advancement as well as where it is headed. Otherwise, you might be left behind.

2. It makes you marketable

A business management course equips you with invaluable skills that the world cannot do without. New businesses are coming up every single day and they need to hire professionals with your skills.

If you don’t have a job yet, you can be sure that you will get one at the end of your course. If you are in the job market, you stand a better chance of getting employed on good terms when you graduate with a business degree.

3. It is globally relevant

Business is a global industry. Pursuing it in college and later as a career gives you a global perspective that no other course can. You can work anywhere on the planet, which increases your chances of getting employment.

You will stand a good chance of getting international scholarships if you excel in your undergraduate studies; if you are interested in studying or working abroad.

Who wouldn’t want to go international? Before starting to make plans, you should apply for a visa and other general requirements. That’s the first step towards establishing a business of your own and then taking it to the global market.

You will make many connections with your fellow international students, gain massive multicultural experience and understand the world in a better way when you study business.

4. It gives you peers to consult

Being knowledgeable is one thing, having someone to consult when stuck is another thing.

As experienced or educated as you can be, there are challenges that will block your way as you execute your mandate as a business manager.

These challenges can be tackled with the help of your peers; you brainstorm for ideas together and eventually get a solution. Where else can you get such peers?

5. Diverse knowledge and flexible career

A business management course has diverse options underneath it.

You can graduate with a business degree but with minors in human resource management, event management, supply chain management and business consultancy, among other fields.

This diverse knowledge breaks all career barriers and allows you the much-needed career flexibility.

6. Business management incorporates many transferable skills

Transferable skills help you both in your career and personal life. They include problem-solving, critical thinking, conflict resolution, motivational speaking, report writing and resource management among several others.

These skills improve you as a person and help you to help others as well. A business course equips you with each of these techniques.

What you need is a skill set that enables you to lead a more fulfilling life; even as you help your staff grow their careers.

You are their leader and they definitely look up to you for inspiration and leadership. Life coaching also comes in handy when you are a business manager.

It helps you to understand people from different perspectives and to solve their problems in a professional, satisfactory manner.

Rilind Elezaj is a devoted career specialist who trained at Animas Coaching. He helps people make career choices that feel genuinely right for them. He usually helps the individual evaluate their background, curiosities, passions and training so that they can choose a job, business or type of further education that helps them be successful and fulfilled. When he is not helping others, you can find him exploring the deepness of nature.



