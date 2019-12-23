PledgeCare animal welfare campaign: Second Chance Animal Society

PledgeCare’s “The Season of Giving” presents its third video for its series during December.

Each video takes you on a trip to a different animal shelter within the KL/Selangor area to show their daily operations and struggles, aiming to educate the public in animal welfare.

They’re hoping to show Malaysians the beauty of adopting instead of shopping animals, and to highlight the difference volunteering work and donations can make and most importantly; the significance of taking proper care of your pets.

As December and Christmas are about giving, they’ve created a limited edition treat where all proceeds go to the shelter of the week.

PledgeCare’s daily operations will likewise be aligned with this message by paper clipping dog profiles of the shelter dogs to their food bags.

Second Chance Animal Society

Second Chance Animal Society is a no-kill animal shelter with a mission to rescue and rehome stray dogs.

Since their beginning in 2009, Second Chance has saved more than 1000 stray dogs in Selangor, and 50% of them have been rehomed.

They encourage potential pet owners to adopt from shelters in an effort to lower the number of strays in Malaysia.

The Second Chance shelter relies solely on donations from the public and volunteers are more than welcome.

PledgeCare is run by a small dedicated team of wholehearted animal-lovers. Their belief is that all animals deserve better – not only the ones living in your homes, but also the strays living in the streets. They operate as a social enterprise and proudly donate a share of their proceeds to local shelters helping animals in need.



