A delicious local breakfast awaits at Wah Mui in Kota Bharu

When in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and on the lookout for a hearty and satisfying breakfast or afternoon snack, head to this quintessential local coffee shop called Kedai Kopi Wah Mui.

This little old-school restaurant is located by the main touristy area of Kota Bahru, if you can call it a touristy area at all.

It’s just across the road from Muzium Diraja Istana Baru, or the royal museum of Kelantan, where Sultan Yahya Petra lived from 1939 to 1960. It’s worth visiting if you’re into a “walk down memory lane” kind of thing.

Kedai Kopi Wah Mui is operated by a Chinese owner, but the Kelantanese way is such that everyone is a customer as long as the food serves is halal, and in this case, it is.

When you’re there, order the simple yet classic mix of Roti Kahwin (toast with kaya and butter), half-boiled eggs, and iced coffee.

It food is simple, and for the lack of a more sophisticated word, very tasty. The richness of the kaya gets a thumbs-up, the eggs are perfectly executed, and the toast bread is light and crispy.

If you want a simple all-Malaysian breakfast (or afternoon snack) and a good rich cup of coffee to go with it, this coffee shop in Kota Bharu ticks all the right boxes.

Kedai Kopi Wah Mui

1448, D1, Bandar Kota Bharu

15000 Kota Bharu

Kelantan

GPS: 6.133082, 102.237111

Business hours: Breakfast and tea time

Read the original article here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



