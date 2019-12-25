5 step guide to the perfect workout for your lifestyle

With the New Year right around the corner, one of the most overused resolutions is to “workout” or “become healthier“. However, most tend to give up on this resolution due to your hectic lifestyles.

So instead of giving up halfway through January, here are the various physical exercises that you can do, no matter how fit or unfit you are:

1. Identify your style of physical activity

First, identify how you motivate yourself the best. Physical exercise can be done alone, with a buddy, a workout group or even with a team through sports.

The fewer the people are, the less pressuring it may seem. So if you are just starting out and have never worked out vigorously before, it is best to start alone or with a buddy whose fitness goal is the same as yours.

Things you should consider to find the perfect workout:

2. Choose your workout

Choosing a workout that suits your lifestyle has numerous factors to consider namely weather, level of enjoyment, personal history, budget, your current level of fitness and fitness goals.

Here are some options to consider when choosing your workout:

3. Low-intensity workout (ideal for beginners/ very limited workout time):

i) Walking

Walking is an ideal exercise for beginners. It doesn’t require a coach, special training or equipment.

Whether day or night, walking is as easy as physical activity gets. Plus, it’s free and you can do it absolutely anywhere. All you need is a good pair of shoes and maybe a hat for sun protection.

ii) Running

Once you feel that walking is too easy, try pacing yourself faster. Running is a weight-bearing activity so it helps to build strong bones.

It’s one of the best ways to increase your cardiovascular fitness and burns lots of calories. Just don’t forget to do a proper warm-up and cool-down.

Running has a lot of effects both good and bad on your joints, ligaments, and muscles.

iii) Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact activity that is good for your muscles, particularly your back, chest and arms.

It is an ideal form of exercise particularly for the frail, elderly or obese.

Swimming takes time to learn. It is advisable to go for lessons to prevent you from swallowing gulps of water on your first lap.

Swimming is not a weight-bearing activity, so you will not strengthen bones or burn as many kilojoules. However, it will help your cardiovascular health and ensure that you stay fit and healthy.

4. Mild intensity workouts (intermediate level):

i) Gym membership

Gyms offer a wide range of equipment you can use. Although membership is pricey, it will give you plenty of opportunities to improve your health and fitness.

Instructors will help you use the equipment correctly and ensure the risk of injury is reduced.

Try to find a buddy that you can work out with, as you figure out how to use the equipment and be motivated not to let the membership fees go to waste.

ii) Online videos and e-books

If you feel more comfortable working out in the comfort of your home, you can start off with online videos and e-book guides.

There are many guidebooks and online coaching programs available from all over the world so you can choose which time of day you work out.

However, this flexibility can make you procrastinate your workout or do it incorrectly. Ensure that you fully understand the online workout to avoid injuries.

iii) Home fitness equipment

Stationary bicycles, treadmills and cross-trainers are ideal for people who do not have the time to exercise outdoors.

You can even watch television while working on the stationary bicycle. You might think that working out at home is cheaper than buying a gym membership, but the equipment is rather pricey.

You have to ensure that you are motivated enough to use it regularly as many stop using their equipment within five years of buying it.

5. High-intensity workouts – challenge yourself:

i) Team sports

From badminton to foosball, you can join sports clubs either for competitive or recreational purposes.

Team sports quickly build cardiovascular health because of the level of intensity from the required running and quick bursts of activity.

Due to the stop-start nature and level of competition, team sports increase your chance of injury. Additionally, team sports tend to be seasonal, so you will have to plan your own workouts off-season.

ii) Strength training – free weights and machines

Strength training includes free weights, weight training, chair exercises and rubber resistance.

The idea is to strengthen bones, build muscle and burn kilojoules. It typically involves not just the targeted muscles but surrounding muscles too.

Strength training helps to improve and maintain your independence in day-to-day activity and is most effective over time.

Incorrect technique or trying to use heavier weights than you can manage may put you at risk of injury.

Get professional advice from a physiotherapist, exercise physiologist or qualified fitness instructor.

This article first appeared in The New Savvy.

The New Savvy is Asia’s leading financial, investment and career platform for women. Their bold vision is to empower 100 million women to achieve financial happiness. They deliver high-quality content through conferences, e-learning platforms, personal finance apps and e-commerce stores.



