View medieval justice at the Torture Museum Bruges

The signboard reads “Torture Museum Oude Steen” and of course the museum is situated in the basement. As you get closer, you hear eerie music and see horrific photos displayed.

As you peer closely at the entrance, a hanging torture-cage greets your eyesight. It certainly gives the impression that entering it will be a scary experience.

This museum is beautifully renovated and is probably the oldest stone building in Bruges, Belgium.

You get to discover a remarkable and spine-chilling collection of instruments of torture and learn about the history of law, order and justice in medieval times.

If you have a philosophical bent, this is a good time to reflect on the complex relationship between good and evil, and how justice in ancient times tried to balance between violence and righteousness.

Upon entering, you will be surprised that although the eerie music is still being played in the museum, there are normally a lot of people inside. The deserted appearance of the street and entrance are certainly deceiving.

The museum is set up as your own walking tour with information about each device placed next to it for you to read. The full tour takes about 45 minutes but you are free to explore at your own speed.

It will certainly feel freakish looking at the various torture implements in the museum. These exhibits are a historical record of real torture methods used during the dark ages in Europe.

Most of the equipment inside the Torture Museum Bruges are the real deal, having been actively used during those dark days.

Thus the museum is historically accurate and very informative once you get over its spine-chilling exhibits.

After all, the Museum is housed in one of the oldest European prisons, “De Oude Steen” or “The Old Stone”.

The gripping exhibition of cruel instruments used to cause unbelievable pain and suffering on the human body and mind will definitely make you feel a little unsettled at first.

After seeing such horrifying instruments used to torture people, it is recommended that you walk along the nearby canal and catch the beautiful sun set over the water to clear your head.

The Torture Museum Bruges opens daily from 10.30am to 6.30pm. In July and August, the museum opens until 9.00 pm.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



