Lucy: The Pomeranian with beauty and brains

Lucy is no typical dog. An active five-year-old Pomeranian, Lucy is proof that one can look drop-dead gorgeous from sunup till sundown yet still stun everyone with a sharp mind and ability to learn things super fast.

Lucy decided a long while back that if she’s ever left home alone with no access to the garden, she’ll use the toilet in the house to answer the call of nature.

Her human dad Andrew William is amazed to this day at how Lucy figured it out as he says no one ever trained her to do it.

She’s also a great student, with the ability to learn simple instructions fast. She can sit, shake hands and lie down on command, and run when she hears the command “go”.

When people come over, Lucy cranks up the charm. A beauty with a big heart, Lucy absolutely loves being around people, especially children.

Christmas wishes to you, Lucy – may you enjoy a long, happy and healthy life.

