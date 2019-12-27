Sri Karak fires taste buds with explosive ‘durian bomb’

PETALING JAYA: There is no denying just how much Malaysians love their durians, what with the variety of durian foodstuff available on shelves everywhere.

From milkshakes to cakes to pizzas to even chicken chop, people are always coming up with new ways to make the King of Fruits ever tastier.

With that in mind, durian lovers should flock over to PJ New Town where a long-established restaurant still brings out durian treats fresh from the oven.

Located in the immediate vicinity of the Menara MBPJ is Restoran Sri Karak, tucked away at the end of Jalan 52/8.

Named after the owner’s hometown, Sri Karak serves local delicacies that any and all Malaysians can savour as the ingredients are purchased from halal suppliers.

Before you even step into the restaurant, your eyes will surely be captivated by the shelves of tasty pastries sitting pretty right in the storefront window.

Inside, you will find a cosy, comfortable and bright environment suited for all your dining needs.

Seat yourself down, call for a refreshing drink and tuck into the restaurant’s specialties, which are all delights to behold.

For those with an appetite for fish, get yourself a serving of the house special Tempoyak Ikan Patin Temerloh, which is a unique must-try dish for durian lovers.

Bathing in a thick, sour sauce of fermented durian, the patin fish from the fish farms of Temerloh is fresh and has a distinctly sweet taste.

Be sure to cut yourself a generous slice of flesh, scoop up some tempoyak and drench your rice in it before enjoying both together.

If you are more in the mood for fowl rather than fish, place an order for the Sri Karak Country Roasted Duck.

Immersed in a savoury sauce, the duck is delightfully meaty, with plenty of tender flesh and little fat to add to that.

A single slice of duck is sure to make you crave for even more of the moist and juicy meat.

It’s important to eat your greens as well, so order a serving of Baby Genting French Beans with Dry Shrimps.

Crunchy and savoury with the distinct taste of the shrimp, the French beans are a delicious choice to enjoy alongside your meaty dishes.

Perhaps you’re not in the mood for rice? Then how about a very special seafood noodle dish in the form of Sri Karak Fresh Water King Prawn Fried Noodles.

With enormous prawns immersed in a thick homemade Cantonese-style sauce, it’s a dish that’s suited to share with your family and friends due to its sheer size.

If you would like something spicier but more flavourful, do give the Sri Karak Curry Laksa Mee a go.

This flavourful curry laksa will leave your tongue on fire, but you’ll still be tempted enough to slurp up every drop of the broth after devouring the noodles.

What’s a meal without a proper dessert? Sri Karak has a variety of durian pastries and desserts to put a tasty end to your feast.

On a hot day, the Durian ABC is a godsend with its towering mound of shaved iced, cool and sweet with gula Melaka. The cold durian that crowns this dessert adds a touch of perfection.

If pastries are more up your alley, you’re likely to have a tough time taking your pick as you will be spoilt for choice.

But decide you must between indulging your sweet tooth with a Swiss roll, Portuguese egg tarts, durian tarts and the durian bomb.

The latter are ball-shaped pastries that are just so filled with durian that you must eat it whole to contain the explosive taste of sweet durian in your mouth.

Speaking to FMT, chef and restaurant owner, Cheng Shian Chyr explained that cooking is in his blood as his family are restaurateurs long established in Karak, Pahang.

A talented chef by heritage and merit, Cheng recently appeared on Bernama’s Famous 2 Famous television programme to display his cooking skills.

His decision to include durian in many of his restaurant’s dishes is based on the fact that his hometown is known for its durian orchards.

The fusion of Malaysian cuisines, such as Malay tempoyak married with Chinese steamed fish, led to unique dishes hard to find elsewhere.

For Cheng, what matters most when it comes to cooking and running his restaurant is that his customers enjoy their meal and dining experience here. “You have to do your best to serve them,” he says.

16 years after first establishing Sri Karak to “expand the Karak name”, Cheng’s dining establishment still stands strong, with regular and new customers flocking in to get a taste of their all-time favourites.

Restoran Sri Karak

17, Jalan 52/8

Sekysen 52

46200 Petaling Jaya

Selangor

Business hours

Monday to Saturday: 10.30am to 10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-3pm & 6pm-10pm



