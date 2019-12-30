Temple of Leah in Cebu: A tribute to a man’s undying love

One of the more tourist attractions on the island of Cebu in the Philippines is The Temple of Leah located in the cool, green hills of Busay overlooking Cebu City.

This extraordinary building in classical Greco-Roman style looks totally out of place in tropical Philippines but that is what makes it unique.

Like the Taj Mahal, this temple is one man’s extravagant expression of love for his late wife. The owner is wealthy businessman Mr Teodorico Soriano Adarna and he explains his reason for building the temple as follows:

“Constructed as a symbol of my undying love for and ceaseless devotion to Leah Villa Albino-Adarna, my wife of 53 years. All her lifetime collections are showcased in the 24 chambers of the Temple.”

According to the roman numerals, construction started in 2011 but in 2016 when this article was written, it was still a work in progress and the 24 chambers were not yet finished.

Visitors were confined to the marbled entrance lobby and the massive outdoor terrace enjoying fine views of the city.

Though still a construction site, it is open to the public and the entrance fee of P 50 per person no doubt assists with defraying some of the ongoing building costs.

This place may not be to everyone’s taste but it is worth visiting for the view alone and to experience the cooler mountain air.

This article first appeared on thriftytraveller.wordpress.com



