The Madinat Jumeirah Resort beckons from Dubai

The Madinat Jumeirah Resort describes itself as “an authentic recreation of ancient Arabia, capturing the natural beauty of the region”.

It’s actually more like an Arabian themed Disneyland, but the Jumeirah Group have certainly created an outstanding resort which deserves its place among Dubai’s top attractions.

The resort comprises two first class hotels, a traditional souq, some 40 restaurants and bars, a mini-waterway complete with abras, a private beach and a number of beachside luxury holiday villas all designed in stunning Arabian style architecture incorporating Dubai’s trademark wind-towers.

The famous Burj Al Arab hotel overlooks the resort which is also next door to the excellent Wild Wadi Waterpark.

You can choose to stay in one of their exquisite private villas if budget is not a concern, and have a meal at one of the nice restaurants and take in the scenery.

This article first appeared in Thrifty Traveller.



