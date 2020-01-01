Sunway Putra Hotel: Feast like a king this Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR: If you absolutely dread the thought of slogging it out over a hot stove this Chinese New year, perhaps a feast fit for a king can be had after all minus the sweat, tears and swollen feet.

Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur is ushering in the Year of the Rat with an extravagant buffet dinner that will cater to everyone’s finicky taste buds.

On Jan 24, Chinese New Year eve, diners can join in the buffet from 6.30pm to 10pm at the Restaurant Level 10.

Priced at RM108 per person, senior citizens and children aged seven to 12 can join in the feast at half price.

If you’re trying to save for the festive season, then don’t miss out on the Early Bird Vouchers available for RM88 per person. Better hurry up though, as these are only available from now until Jan 10.

To say that you will be spoilt for choice with the array of delicacies available would be an understatement.

You will take a long time picking out a salad alone, of which there are many, among them Chilli Mayo Crabmeat and Grilled Corn Salad, Chicken Salad with Asian Dressing and Mini Octopus Salad.

Seafood lovers cannot miss out on the oysters, green mussels and tiger prawns waiting to be served with tangy lemon wedges and tabasco sauce.

One may need soup to stay warm, and you can choose between Hot and Sour Szechuan Crabmeat Soup and Chicken Soup with Ginseng; it’s good for the soul!

What’s a Chinese New Year reunion dinner without the classic Chinese delicacies?

Pile your plate with Chinese Black Pepper Beef, Steamed Fish with Superior Soya Sauce, Wok Fried Prawn with Spicy Special Sauce, Sea Cucumber and Mushroom Stew on Brassica and many other delights.

Given the multicultural cuisine of Malaysia though, one should not expect the spread to be restricted either.

So, tuck into Indian classics such as Lamb Masala, Japanese favourites in the form of BBQ Chicken Teppanyaki and Western dishes with the likes of Pan-seared Chicken with Mushroom Ragout Sauce and Grilled Lamb with Mint Pommery Mustard Sauce.

Don’t stuff yourself silly too soon, for you simply must give the dessert section a visit.

The pastries served all have an Asian twist, so take your pick of Almond Cake, Ginger Chocolate Cheese Cake, Green Tea Red Bean Chocolate Cake, Mango Tiramisu, Coconut Lemon Velvet Cake and Red Dragonfruit Layer Cake.

If you’re on the lookout for more traditional pastries, fret not for you will have your share of Lotus Pancake, Chinese Pancake and an assortment of Chinese puffs and cookies.

Pathmanath Aruma, Sunway Putra Hotel’s Food and Beverage Director explained how the spread was conceptualised. “We created the menu having given consideration to many aspects, including the fact that Malaysians are now celebrating all festive seasons.”

He explained that both Chinese and non-Chinese dishes are available to please diners of Malaysia’s different cultures.

While dining with your loved ones, be mesmerised by the panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur which will certainly make a good background for that Instagram photo you will inevitably want.

So, if you’re up to spending a lovely evening with your family to welcome the New Year, consider booking your family a place at this unforgettable buffet.

For reservations, inquiries and voucher purchases, call +03-0409 9888 or e-mail [email protected]



