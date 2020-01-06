Little Rara’s explosive Thai flavours wake up jaded palates

Malaysians are definitely blessed with a great selection of street food here, from your typical Char Kuey Teow stalls to roadside burger stalls, to street corner Nasi Lemak vendors.

You can also find street food from neighbouring countries, case in point being Little Rara with its authentic Thai fare.

The restaurant is located at the carpark next to Menara HLA in Jalan Kia Peng, a stone’s throw away from the bustling Pavilion KL.

The set-up is as basic as you get, seemingly cobbled together by someone with a saw, a hammer and some nails.

There’s no such thing as air-conditioning or tinted windows, but you are somewhat shielded from rain should it start pouring.

Little Rara is open for business at 5.30pm and does work up a crowd pretty soon. While the set-up is definitely old school, they have wisely invested in a proper digital queuing system.

Like almost every other street food stall, the kitchen is pretty much an open concept. There’s a BBQ grill where they cook beef, chicken and corn, a stall for both wet and dry style noodles and a counter for drinks.

Do start your meal with their famous Tomyam Talay Meggi at RM19 for a small bowl. It is basically Tomyam Maggi on steroids.

This dish is packed with prawns, mussels, squid, egg, and ultra-strong Tomyam flavour.

The barbecued Australian beef is priced at RM13 a portion and goes well with the accompanying sauce. The good thing is that it isn’t over cooked here, but big eaters might find the portion to be a bit small.

The must-order item from the grill is surprisingly their barbecued corn, which at RM8 for two cobs is really sweet and almost half caramelised. If only they sold this at movie theatres!

You can also have the seafood pad thai at RM12 a plate which is pretty good, and to finish your meal, do order the mango sticky rice dessert at RM8.

All said and done, you will really like this place, especially the intense flavours of their tomyam and the barbecued corn.

Little Rara Thai Noodle House

Menara HLA, 3, Jalan Kia Peng

50450 Kuala Lumpur

Tel: 012 3722706

GPS: 3.151342, 101.713584

Business hours: 5.30pm to 12am. Closed on Sundays

