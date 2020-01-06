Quirky Bibibok likes drinking water using her paw

Mohd Khairi bin Mohd Junos has a truly quirky, one-of-a-kind cat who drinks water by scooping it up with her paw. It’s rather hilarious watching Bibibok sitting patiently by her water bowl, gingerly scooping up water and gently licking it off her paw to quench her thirst.

Besides perfecting the art of water-drinking, four-year-old Bibibok likes to play “catch” with her human family, and when physically exhausted from all the activity, loads up on fuel by eating. Then sleeping.

In fact, eating and sleeping is what Bibibok tends to fill most of her days with.

A skilled hunter, Bibibok’s favourite prey is cockroaches. When she captures one, she holds it down with her furry paws until she’s extinguished its very life. Then she proudly presents her hunting trophy to Khairi’s wife, Haslini, who shrieks in utter disgust at the poor confused cat.

Nevertheless, Bibibok loves Haslini to bits and shadows her all day either sitting at her feet while she’s cooking or waiting outside the bathroom door until her favourite human emerges.

A truly Malaysian cat who loves the hot and humid weather here, Bibibok doesn’t take kindly to the cold.

She also likes dark corners and if she spies an empty paper bag, you can rest assured Bibibok will duck right into it and sit there watching the world go by.

Besides paper bags, she loves playing hide and seek in between the curtains.

Confident, warm and loving, Bibibok likes nibbling and licking people’s hands, and throws herself wholeheartedly into the task, often leaving everyone’s hands wet with kitty kisses.

But bring out the vacuum cleaner, and Bibibok scoots off in a flash, terrified of the noisy machine creating an unnecessary racket at home.

