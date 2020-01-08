Nuttie: The Poodle who learned to love and trust again

Lizz Ooi remembers instantly falling in love with the dog she saw in the photo, a Poodle abandoned at a pet salon just before Chinese New Year two years ago.

Despite being the first caller wishing to adopt the dog, Lizz was put on a “waiting list” as she was away at the time.

But the two were obviously fated to be in each other’s lives. Upon her return to Kuala Lumpur two weeks later, Lizz was told that none of the other 10 people on the waiting list, had shown up to see the dog.

Delighted, Lizz adopted the dog, named her Nuttie and took her home.

She remembers with sadness how malnourished Nuttie looked at the time – just skin and bones beneath the tangled mass of fur on her tiny body. She had also not been given a bath in over two weeks.

Being a first time “pawrent”, Lizz realised soon enough that caring for a four- to five-year-old dog wasn’t going to be smooth sailing.

Potty training was a nightmare. Despite using every trick in the book, Lizz would come home to pee stains all over her home including a new carpet she had to fling out because Nuttie had “used” it once too often.

But Lizz remained patient, knowing that the insecure Nuttie most likely flew into a panic when left alone.

Lizz says it soon became clear that Nuttie was abused by her previous owner. She was terrified of adult men in particular, including dogs, and would bark at friends who visited, before hiding in fear.

She also had a nervousness about her and would jump at the slightest sound – a coin dropping, the doorbell ringing, a person’s footsteps.

She detested bath time, and nervously chewed on everything she came in contact with.

What broke Lizz’s heart the most though was that Nuttie didn’t even know how to sleep on her doggie bed but would curl up anxiously on the pee-tray. She didn’t even know how to play with pet toys and was unused to being walked on a leash.

Despite feeling a little hopeless and tired from cleaning up after Nuttie all the time, Lizz refused to return the dog to the pet salon or give up hope on rehabilitating her.

After about a month however, things improved. Nuttie learnt to trust Lizz and the bond between the two grew a little stronger every day.

Looking back, Lizz says living with Nuttie “changed” her for the better. Lizz now knows the true meaning of love, not just for Nuttie but for other helpless strays and the people around her.

Lizz also became more lighthearted, knowing Nuttie was waiting at home for her once the workday was over. Her life accomplishments no longer focussed on material things, but living a simple life with a healthy and happy Nuttie by her side.

Lizz says Nuttie has shown her the true meaning of gratitude and companionship, and that adopting the frightened, abandoned Poodle was the best decision of her life.

For those considering owning a pet, Lizz says that it takes much more than just love. You need lots of patience, tolerance, and the willingness to make sacrifices.

In return, you will receive unconditional love, comforting cuddles and little kisses from your furry friend.

Nuttie, your mum thanks you for coming into her life and says she will love you forever!

There are many furkids needing a home, and Lizz says, “Adopt, don’t shop.”

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



