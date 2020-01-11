5 reasons why you shouldn’t take that job offer

When you’re presented with a new job and an attractive pay package, it’s tempting to sign on the dotted line immediately and celebrate – who would turn down a high paying job with numerous benefits and bonuses?

Before you say yes, however, here are some things you should consider.

1. The company has very little information or is painted in a bad light

This is an easy one. Do not hesitate to walk away when faced with a company that’s unheard of.

Most, if not all companies should have some online presence indicating who they are, what they do and who the founders are.

The few companies that aren’t online are probably the mom-and-pop shops you see on the street corner. An exception to this rule would be new business start-ups.

However, just because they claim to be start-ups, doesn’t mean they are. If a start-up is looking to hire, they would also have all the credentials and papers to show.

If they do have negative reviews, do your due diligence. A single negative review does not a bad company make. In the same vein, if you see a business with a tonne of bad reviews, then obviously going to work there will probably not be a smart idea.

The concept is the same when buying from Amazon or eBay – if you see a seller with a bucket load of bad reviews, people wouldn’t dare buy from them.

2. The employer doesn’t give you attention, time or respect during the interview

Sometimes during an interview, the interviewer can be rather disrespectful of you, by not listening, doing something else while talking, or interrupting you.

While your annoyance may be understood, it’s worth giving them the benefit of the doubt.

If, however, the interviewer decides to blow you off while you’re still talking, then perhaps you’re better off going to a company that is deserving of your skills and talents.

3. During the interview, the interviewer doesn’t know how to react to your question or avoids the question altogether

This is a sure sign that he or she doesn’t know what’s going on with the company. That, or they never bothered to learn about the business. Or, that they may be new to the company.

Chances are if the interviewer doesn’t know how to respond, be wary. The company could be involved in shady business practices or have something to hide.

If the interviewer isn’t telling you anything now, what makes you think that once you have the job, you’ll know about the company, or what you’re supposed to do?

4. The interviewer hard sells you on the spot to join or to purchase something

Ha! This is probably a multi-level marketing company or a Ponzi scheme. An MLM is a company that usually hires people to sell a product, or in turn recruit more people (as down-lines) to market the products.

In this way, you earn a commission from what your down-lines make, as well as your personal sales (if any).

There isn’t anything wrong with an MLM company per se as they are legal business entities. More so if your original intention was to join it.

However, many people get lied to during the interview, promising an excellent compensation package, only to be sold something instead of earning something.

A Ponzi scheme works similarly to an MLM, except that there isn’t a product involved – it is simply a recruitment drive. Each new recruit has to pay a fee to join, which goes to the upper echelons of the company i.e. the “directors”.

So, if they hard sell you, be very suspicious of them! Unless of course, it’s a marketing company. They might pull such a stunt to see how you react.

5. The position in the company compromises your career prospects

This is a tricky one because everyone’s career prospects are different. Some people are happy just getting a job; some want to be the top dog in the corporate ladder.

This point would require a little soul searching on our part – what do you want in your career?

Would taking this position advance you along your way, or make you stay where you are? More importantly, would you be happy in this place, doing what they ask you to do?

This article first appeared in The New Savvy.

The New Savvy is Asia’s leading financial, investments and career platform for women. Our bold vision is to empower 100 million women to achieve financial happiness. We deliver high-quality content through conferences, e-learning platforms, personal finance apps and e-commerce stores.



