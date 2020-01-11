Cheers! The millennia-old story of alcohol

Homer Simpson, lead character of the long running American cartoon, once said, “To alcohol! The cause of – and solution to – all of life’s problems.”

It might be hard to believe, but the drink that allows people to forget their problems for a while has a very long history.

The story of alcohol begins with the natural process of fermentation, in which a microorganism known as yeast feeds on fruit sugars and produces ethanol, the key ingredient of alcoholic drinks.

Animals have been observed getting tipsy eating fermented fruit, and it’s quite likely that observant humans learnt from this.

While there isn’t a clear start date to alcohol production, clay pots from 7,000 BC found in China have traces of an alcoholic beverage made from rice, grapes, millet and honey.

As human civilisation took root across the globe, cultures began making their own alcoholic beverages.

In ancient Egypt and the Middle East, beer was made from cereal and was widely drunk; it was even provided to workers as a standard drink.

Grape wines were also produced but to a lesser extent due to the climate.

The ancient Greeks and Romans, however, were wine aficionados, with Dionysus or his Roman counterpart, Bacchus, being worshipped as the god of wine.

The types of alcohol produced worldwide was dependent on the crops and plants that grew in the area.

South American civilisations drank chicha, a grain-based drink sometimes laced with plant hallucinogens.

People in pre-colonial Mexico drank pulque, or fermented cactus sap, while in East Africa, people turned palm and banana into beer.

With rice, the Japanese made sake and the Koreans soju.

Essentially, people across the globe had their own go-to alcoholic drinks.

Given the known effects of alcohol, a diversity of thought on the drinking habit formed, with some people approving of it.

Doctors in ancient Greece suggested wine was a healthy drink and poets apparently drank it to improve their creativity.

Others were not so positive about alcohol and warned against excessive consumption.

Jewish and Christian religious rituals involved the use of wine, but condemned drunkenness as a sin.

In the Muslim world, a rule that forbade praying while intoxicated eventually banned alcohol consumption altogether.

It should be noted that alcohol content was somewhat low back then compared to now.

When the beverage approaches 13% of alcohol content, yeast is killed off by the toxicity of their own by-products.

This ends the fermentation process and stops the production of ethanol.

This hard cap on alcohol content was finally ended with the process of distillation.

9th century Arabic texts recorded the process, which involves boiling fermented liquids to vaporise the alcohol inside.

The alcohol vaporises first due to its lower boiling temperature compared to water.

The vapour that is produced by the boiling is thus cooled down to create liquid alcohol which isn’t watered down.

This concentrated alcohol, called spirits, was initially used for medical purposes but later became an important trade commodity due to their long shelf-life.

In the Caribbean, rum became a highly popular drink among seafaring folk.

Spirits also helped keep sailors hydrated during long voyages and it was common practice to add brandy into water barrels to kill harmful germs.

So, the next time you crack yourself a cold one, it might be an interesting experience to think just how far alcohol has come from being a by-product of overripe fruit.



