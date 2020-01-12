6 handy tips to manage teen acne

Almost every adolescent suffers from acne. This is a completely normal occurrence due to changing hormones, especially with boys. The good news is all of it will disappear after some years down the teenage timeline.

For most teens, this can be a very challenging period especially within social circles as teen acne can severely affect your self-esteem and leave behind pretty damaging scars.

Treatment for teen acne can be performed by a dermatologist. It usually focuses on healing lesions and preventing the development of new acne.

Here are six handy ways to manage skin care and control the spread of teen acne:

1. Have a daily care regimen

Wash your face twice a day with suitable cleansing products. Those with oily skin should refrain from using cleansers for sensitive skin and vice versa.

Wash your face gently but thoroughly as it is important to prevent more acne from breaking out.

Moisturising your skin immediately after washing nurtures it and provides hydration. Healthy skin can protect itself against bacteria attacks and help develop more collagen to fortify its integrity.

Treating acne spots after moisturising can decelerate the development of bacteria at the infected areas, and also prevent the spread of acne to neighbouring areas of the skin.

2. Effective pimple treatment

Use a warm compress to cool down pimples and reduce inflammation.

Apply skincare products that contain 2% salicylic acid on your pimples. More importantly, avoid applying directly with your fingers as they may be carrying various bacteria.

Instead use a cotton bud. Refrain from squeezing or rubbing your pimples. Use concealer make-up products that include salicylic acid to cover the pimple.

3. Use benzoyl peroxide

Benzoyl peroxide is a staple in most treatment products and can kill bacteria deep inside the skin pores and helps reduce sebum.

By doing so, the occurrence of pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and inflammation can be reduced.

4. For males, reduce shaving

It will be best for boys to reduce shaving when suffering from acne, but if you really have to, be sure to do it gently to prevent cuts and more infection. Bacteria can enter the cuts on your skin surface and make the acne worse.

5. Use products with natural ingredients

When experiencing acne, be sure to use only water-based products with natural ingredients. This helps provide the skin with sufficient nutrients and moisture to stay healthy.

Avoid using strong chemicals, oil and petroleum-based products which stimulate oil and sebum production.

6. Supply your skin with vitamins

Vitamins are known to improve skin health and reduce inflammation. Below are some options that you may want to consider:

● Vitamin A is found in animal liver, fish liver oil as well as green and yellow vegetables.

● Vitamin C is found in berries and green vegetables.

● Vitamin E can be found in avocados, dark green leafy vegetables, seeds, nuts, whole grain products, egg yolk, fish and soy products.

● Omega 3 is found in saltwater fish, fish oil and walnuts.

Conclusion

It almost seems as if there is no escaping teen acne as it a big part of hormonal changes during adolescence.

However, with the right skin care and treatment even before puberty hits, it can be controlled and lets you avoid social insecurities and protects your general well-being.

However, if you experiences any of the symptoms mentioned above on a larger scale, proceed to seek immediate medical treatment from a dermatologist. Treatment for acne can range from natural therapy and medicine to laser surgery.

This article first appeared in Hello Doktor. The Hello Health Group does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.



