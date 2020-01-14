Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo give to Australian bushfire effort

Luxury fashion giant Capri Holdings Limited has joined the host of clothing brands offering support to bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

The conglomerate, which owns the brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, has pledged a donation of A$100,000 to the Australian Red Cross, to help support the relief and rebuilding efforts necessary for individuals and communities devastated by the fires.

“We are saddened by the destruction and suffering caused by the bushfires in Australia,” said John D Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings Limited, in a statement.

“Our thoughts and hopes are with those heroically working to stop the fires and we stand with everyone involved in the efforts to rebuild.”

The fashion industry has rallied round in support of Australia in recent weeks, in light of the country’s ongoing bushfire crisis.

Earlier this month, the luxury conglomerate Kering – whose brands include Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga – announced plans to donate A$1 million to local Australian organisations tackling the crisis.

PVH Corp, the parent brand of companies including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, also pledged a A$100,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund, while cult yoga label Lululemon donated A$50,000.

Other brands, such as Zimmerman and Seafollly Australia, have raised money by pledging a percentage of sales proceeds to the cause.



