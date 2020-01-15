Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis unveils the GV80 SUV

A few weeks ago, Hyundai-owned luxury vehicle brand Genesis published a series of teaser images of a production SUV inspired by a concept introduced back in 2017.

On Wednesday the GV80 was unveiled in full at a launch event in Seoul, South Korea.

The luxury SUV joins the Genesis lineup beside three sedans.

Not only is the GV80 the first sport-utility vehicle made by the brand, it’s also the first model to be equipped with a six-cylinder diesel engine, electronically controlled suspension system, and active noise control.

From the crisscrossed grille to the rear lighting features, the GV80 has design cues characteristic of the Genesis brand while likewise introducing new elements like the “Quad Lamp graphic” which features a motif “inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light.”

Behind the exterior, “the beauty of white space” is the defining theme of the interior styling that emphasises spaciousness of the cabin. Most surfaces of the inside are finished with soft materials.

Enhancing the luxurious ambiance of the vehicle is a 14.5-inch infotainment display on the dash as well as an augmented reality navigation system.

A series of driver assistant and safety technologies come standard including Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and a Driver Attention Alert Warning.

The powertrain consists of a 3-litre diesel engine that can put out about 274hp. All-wheel-drive variants of the GV80 will come with Multi-Terrain Control, which allows drivers to optimise the SUVs performance for sand, mud or snow.

The Genesis GV80 is set to go on sale this month in South Korea with a global launch expected later this year.



