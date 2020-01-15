JLo glams it up for new Guess campaign

The singer and actress was unveiled as the star of the latest Versace campaign earlier this month – and now she has also launched a comeback at the all-American label Guess.

Two years after modelling in the brand’s Spring 2018 campaign, JLo has rejoined the fashion brand to front the Spring 2020 ads for Guess and its brand extension line Marciano.

The campaign sees her channel old-school glamour for a series of classic Hollywood-themed images shot by the photographer Tatiana Gerusova in Santa Monica, California.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign,” said Lopez in a statement.

“The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the 60s, mixed with Madonna from the 80s, mixed with Sofia Loren.

“It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with Guess and Marciano,” added Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer for Guess?, Inc.

“Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a Guess Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous.

“This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.”

It has been a stellar year for JLo – the last 12 months have seen her launch an eyewear collection with the Australian brand Quay alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, in addition to being signed up as the face of Coach and putting in a catwalk appearance in Milan for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show.

She also launched her 25th fragrance, “Promise”, and was crowned the winner of the “Fashion Icon” award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June.

And it doesn’t look like 2020 will be any less eventful for the star, who is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami next month.



