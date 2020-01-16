Tender beef stir-fried with broccoli

By
Low Bee Yinn
-
This healthy dish is packed with protein and greens.

NON-HALAL: Beef and broccoli is a very popular Chinese stir-fry dish. The rich brown sauce coating the tender beef slices and crunchy healthy broccoli has captured the hearts and palate of many a fan. This recipe is healthy, delicious and feeds your family as a weekend meal.

Ingredients

  • 250 g beef tenderloin, flank steak or flap meat, cut into pieces
  • 175 g broccoli florets
  • Water, for boiling
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons oil
  • 5 cm ginger, peeled and sliced

Marinade

  • 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine or sherry
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, optional
  • 3 dashes white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon corn starch
  • 4 tablespoons water

Method

  • Marinate the beef with the marinade ingredients for 15 minutes.
  • Bring the water to a boil and add a few drops of oil. Blanch the broccoli florets for 10 seconds. Remove immediately with a strainer or slotted spoon and drain the excess water. Set aside.
  • Heat one tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Stir-fry the beef until 70% cooked. Dish out and set aside.
  • Heat the remaining oil in the wok over high heat. Add the ginger and stir-fry until aromatic.
  • Transfer the beef into the wok and stir-fry until the beef is cooked through and the centre of the meat is no longer pink, about one to two minutes.
  • Add the broccoli and then the sauce, stir to combine the ingredients well.
  • As soon as the sauce thickens, dish out and serve immediately.

This article first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR