Tender beef stir-fried with broccoli

NON-HALAL: Beef and broccoli is a very popular Chinese stir-fry dish. The rich brown sauce coating the tender beef slices and crunchy healthy broccoli has captured the hearts and palate of many a fan. This recipe is healthy, delicious and feeds your family as a weekend meal.

Ingredients

250 g beef tenderloin, flank steak or flap meat, cut into pieces

175 g broccoli florets

Water, for boiling

2 1/2 tablespoons oil

5 cm ginger, peeled and sliced

Marinade

1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon rice wine or sherry

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, optional

3 dashes white pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon corn starch

4 tablespoons water

Method

Marinate the beef with the marinade ingredients for 15 minutes.

Bring the water to a boil and add a few drops of oil. Blanch the broccoli florets for 10 seconds. Remove immediately with a strainer or slotted spoon and drain the excess water. Set aside.

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Stir-fry the beef until 70% cooked. Dish out and set aside.

Heat the remaining oil in the wok over high heat. Add the ginger and stir-fry until aromatic.

Transfer the beef into the wok and stir-fry until the beef is cooked through and the centre of the meat is no longer pink, about one to two minutes.

Add the broccoli and then the sauce, stir to combine the ingredients well.

As soon as the sauce thickens, dish out and serve immediately.

This article first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



