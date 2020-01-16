Tender beef stir-fried with broccoli

NON-HALAL: Beef and broccoli is a very popular Chinese stir-fry dish. The rich brown sauce coating the tender beef slices and crunchy healthy broccoli has captured the hearts and palate of many a fan. This recipe is healthy, delicious and feeds your family as a weekend meal.
Ingredients
- 250 g beef tenderloin, flank steak or flap meat, cut into pieces
- 175 g broccoli florets
- Water, for boiling
- 2 1/2 tablespoons oil
- 5 cm ginger, peeled and sliced
Marinade
- 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon rice wine or sherry
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, optional
- 3 dashes white pepper
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
- 4 tablespoons water
Method
- Marinate the beef with the marinade ingredients for 15 minutes.
- Bring the water to a boil and add a few drops of oil. Blanch the broccoli florets for 10 seconds. Remove immediately with a strainer or slotted spoon and drain the excess water. Set aside.
- Heat one tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Stir-fry the beef until 70% cooked. Dish out and set aside.
- Heat the remaining oil in the wok over high heat. Add the ginger and stir-fry until aromatic.
- Transfer the beef into the wok and stir-fry until the beef is cooked through and the centre of the meat is no longer pink, about one to two minutes.
- Add the broccoli and then the sauce, stir to combine the ingredients well.
- As soon as the sauce thickens, dish out and serve immediately.
This article first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.
Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.