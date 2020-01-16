Toyota to reveal new Yaris-like SUV for European lineup

Toyota has announced that it is going to expand the European sport utility vehicle lineup with the addition of a compact, Yaris-like SUV.

Earlier this week, Toyota officially announced that a brand-new small SUV will soon be added to the brand’s European portfolio.

The model will be based on a new variant of the GA-B platform, a platform created specifically for small cars and that is currently underpinning the Yaris hatch.

Thus far, only a simple sketch of the model’s profile has been published, but the Executive VP of Toyota Motor Europe stated that, “You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own.”

Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that the new compact SUV will be built alongside the Yaris in France; despite officially being different vehicles, they’re likely to have a handful of powertrain elements and design components in common.



