US$250,000 a night for world’s most expensive hotel suite

Two hundred thousand dollars: that is what it costs to stay in the world’s most expensive hotel suite, which is located in Las Vegas and which must be booked for at least two nights.

Elite Traveler, a magazine distributed on board private jets, published this week its ranking of the planet’s biggest and most costly suites.

The United States and Switzerland, and more precisely Geneva, account for many of the establishments where suites are most expensive.

The price of a top-of-the-line night at The Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is the talk of the town and far ahead of the competition, especially since the fortunate guests who stay there have to book for a minimum of two nights.

The Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel on Lake Geneva in Geneva costs US$81,000 per night, and is the second most expensive suite in Elite Traveler’s list of top hotels.

And off to New York for the third suite in the ranking, where a night in The Mark Penthouse at The Mark Hotel will set you back US$75,000.

Only one French establishment appears in the top ten of this ranking: the penthouse suite at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, which can be booked for US$50,000.

However, let’s not forget the Hotel de Paris in Monaco, which is in seventh place with its Prince Rainier III suite, which also costs US$50,000 per night.

It is on the level of Europe that French establishments are the most luxurious.

Topping the ranking for the continent are nights in the Villa de la Réserve Ramatuelle, the Villa Rose-Pierre of the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, the Baron’s Suite at the Château du Grand Lucé in the Loire Valley and the Villa Elena at Cap-Eden-Roc d’Antibes.

In Paris, the Royal Suite at the Plaza Athénée, the Belle Etoile Suite at the Meurice, the eponymous suite at the Peninsula, the Penthouse at the Four Seasons Georges V, the Imperial Suite at the Ritz and the Grand Apartment at the Hôtel de Crillon are the most beautiful according to Elite Traveler.



