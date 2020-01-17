Shaggy, the Shih-Tzu who can smell a snack even in his sleep

They say a dog’s most valuable asset is his nose and no one knows that better than Shaggy the Shih-Tzu, says Adelynn Lim.

He may be an mature and wise one at 11 years old but his sense of smell is just as keen as a pup’s.

Open a pack of potato chips two to three rooms away from where he’s sound asleep, and Adelynn says Shaggy will pick up the scent in a second and be by your side, happily begging for his portion of the loot.

In fact, he’s game for all kinds of food – pau, corn, fruits – just name it, Shaggy will happily eat it.

When he was younger, he loved going for long walks, cheerfully taking in the sights and sounds of nature. He also loved playing with his little red ball.

These days however, Shaggy is happier lounging about the house and going belly-up for tummy tickles, something he can’t seem to get enough of.

Friend or foe, Shaggy is all about goodwill and friendship, so it’s no surprise that he’s chummy with everyone, even total strangers who walk up to him to say “hi”.

When he’s settling for the night, Shaggy sleeps on a fluffy rug that he has claimed as his own. However, he has been known to climb onto the sofa in the middle of the night to snuggle between the cushions for extra warmth.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



