South Korean beauty Pony joins Morphe for makeup line

Park Hye Min, the South Korean beauty visionary, artist and influencer who goes by the name of Pony, is joining forces with Morphe.

The star, who counts almost seven million followers on Instagram and over five million on YouTube, has partnered with the beauty brand to front its new ‘Icy Fantasy’ makeup collection, just in time for spring.

The series, which launches today, comprises three pastel coloured lipsticks and a ‘35I Icy Fantasy Artistry Palette,’ featuring 35 highly-pigmented pastel shades dreamed up by the creative.

“I had so much fun partnering with #Morphe on this cool campaign,” the creative wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of herself modelling some of the new shades in a pastel-hued, cosmic universe. Highlighting the palette’s versatility, she told Allure:

“I don’t really see it just as an eye palette,” adding, “You can use it as a blush or even on top of your lipstick, and, of course, for a festival look, you can apply it everywhere to reach whatever look that you want to achieve.”

Pony, of course, is no stranger to working with high-profile brands – last October saw her co-create and launch a whimsical, tarot-inspired makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics. She has previously collaborated with the cult brand Etude House.

Morphe has also been boosting its profile recently, carving out a reputation for affordable cosmetics spanning eyes, lips and face, since its launch in 2008 as a brush brand.



