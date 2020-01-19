10 things to either do, see and taste in bustling Jakarta

Jakarta is the capital city of Indonesia. Even if you have just three days and two nights to spare, you’ll be surprised at just how much there is to see and do in this vibrant, bustling city teeming with culture, great cuisine and super friendly people.

1. Different modes of transport

You’re here already so why not try the different modes of transportation that the city has to offer.

Apart from the TransJakarta bus rapid transit, the city also has Angkot (an acronym for Angkutan Kota), Uber, Gojek and UberMotor. You will also see the city from a different perspective when you commute with the locals.

2. Kota Tua Jakarta

Kota Tua is the old part of the city. Here there are many old buildings from the Dutch era. The architectural designs of the buildings in this part of the city are rather impressive. From the old administrative buildings to the old train station, every part of Kota Tua has something historical to offer the curious tourist.

3. Monumen Nasional or MONAS

MONAS was built to symbolise Indonesia’ struggle for independence. This monument is situated in the centre of Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta. Its height is 132 metres and visitors can take the elevator up to the top to see Jakarta from high above.

4. Kerak Telor – street food

Kerak Telor is the specialty of Jakarta. The locals call this street food as makanan ciri khas Jakarta or Jakarta’s special dish.

What is so special about this dish? It”s in the ingredients and the way it is cooked.

The ingredients are egg, rice and shredded coconut, mixed together and cooked on charcoal. The best way to eat Kerak Telor is while it’s still piping hot.

5. Largest mosque in Southeast Asia

Istiqlal Mosque is the largest mosque in Southeast Asia. There are many floors inside this mosque, located beside the building called MONAS and just opposite Jakarta Cathedral.

The mosque is so huge, you should pay a visit here just for this alone.

6. Nasi Padang and other local food

There are many types of food in the city as it is a melting pot of many ethnicities.

If visiting Jakarta, do not forget to try as much Indonesian food as possible, especially their Nasi Padang. It’s super delish.

7. Jakarta Central Business District

The Central Business District (CBD) is the place to be if you want some real action.

There are many posh hotels and condominiums in this area apart from high-rise buildings.

There are also cafes and huge shopping malls in this area, living up to its status as the CBD of the capital city.

8. Thamrin City for batik

There are a lot of shops selling batik in the city but Thamrin City mall is head and shoulders above the rest.

There are many batik vendors on the ground floor of Thamrin City and some batik shirts are priced as low as RM30 – talk about a good bargain.

9. Passer Baroe

Apart from Thamrin City, there is another alternative for shopaholics out there i.e. Passer Baroe or Pasar Baru.

It was established in 1820 and Pasar Baru is one of the oldest market areas in Jakarta.

Prices here are cheap. However, the downside is the number of people visiting and the open air concept, which may not be to everyone’s liking.

10. Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta Timur

This cultural village exhibits all the houses found around Indonesia. Imagine Taman Mini Malaysia but on a larger scale.

Taman Mini Indonesia Indah also serves as a theme park with a cable car spanning across a huge man-made lake.

There are also cultural performances to showcase the beauty of this amazing country.

So, there you go! 10 things that you can do, see and taste when visiting Jakarta, Indonesia.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



