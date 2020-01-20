Snowball, the cold princess with a warm heart

You get an “A” for effort, Snowball but everyone in Lee-Anne’s family knows you only pretend not to care but actually have a heart so brimming with kitty love, it’s practically overflowing.

Snowball is Lee-Anne’s first pet adopted from a “makcik”, who had too many cats to care for.

Snowball was the friendliest in the litter, so Lee-Anne didn’t think twice about taking her and her sister Tabby home to start a new life with the Lee family.

Lee-Anne says that the moment she laid eyes on the small, furry and friendly Snowball, “It was love at first sight!”

Growing up together, the two naturally formed a tight bond and so it was hard for Snowball to adjust when Lee-Anne had to leave home to pursue her studies.

At first, Snowball would walk all around the house looking for Lee-Anne after she’d left for campus – in her bedroom, on her bed, and in some truly odd spots like the toilet bowl and behind cupboards. It does look like Snowball could not leave any stone unturned.

Gradually, she got used to the idea of Lee-Anne being away, so would wait patiently for her to return for weekends or semester breaks.

But here’s the funny thing – as much as she pined for Lee-Anne when she was away, Snowball would act cold and uncaring when her favourite human did show up.

But the moment Snowball had a private moment with Lee-Anne, she’d jump right into her arms, purring loudly and rubbing her check against her. Such an outpouring of love but only when alone in Lee-Anne’s room. “She has a cold princess facade,” Lee-Anne says affectionately of Snowball.

These days, when Lee-Anne leaves for campus, Snowball prefers to stay outside her room even if it means having to stay put for weeks on end.

When there’s a video call from her, Snowball gets all excited and will begin the hunt for Lee-Anne all over again.

Being separated from Snowball has been tough, and to help her get through the long periods away, Lee-Anne started an Instagram account of her darling cat at https://www.instagram.com/snowball_meow/.

“I miss my 11-year-old princess,” says Lee Ann, longing for when they can see each other again.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



