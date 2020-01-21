Buying your first home? Here’s a 9-point checklist

Anyone who’s thinking about buying property for the first time may feel overwhelmed by everything they don’t know.

There are so many details that need to be addressed in a specific order. These may be financial, like figuring out how to pay for it, or negotiating your offer, or legal issues that demand a solicitor’s advice.

The final and most satisfying phase, moving into your new home, is easy if you approach each phase of house-buying step by step.

1. Work out how much you can afford

Figure out the budget for your down payment and calculate the maximum loan amount you can apply for. These amounts will depend upon the type of house you want to buy and how much you earn.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to work out how much you can afford to spend on a property at the start of the process.

2. Have a look at your credit rating

You certainly don’t want to get your heart set on buying a property only to find that you still have credit problems that need resolving.

If you do this nice and early, you can probably sort out any credit issue before you apply for a mortgage. There might be a problem that you weren’t aware of. There may possibly be something that was marked incorrectly on your credit record and needs to be corrected.

If you have left your credit-cleanup too late, you might need to look at alternatives such as asking a relative to act as a guarantor for you.

3. Build your savings

You will be amazed at how quickly your savings get eaten up when you buy a house. First there’s the down-payment. Then, there’s moving costs, your first month’s bills, furniture, decorating outlays and all of the other expenses that come with owning a property.

You don’t want to move in and immediately start worrying about how you are going to afford the bills for the next month.

All in all, the sooner you start to build some savings, the more relaxed you will feel about your finances and the happier your early days in the house will be.

4. Find the right area

Choosing the right neighbourhood is a huge decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly. While it can be exhilarating, it’s also a fairly complicated business.

Is it an expensive area? Is it quiet or lively? What are the transport links and shopping facilities like?

Really, the best thing you can do is make a list of what you need and then spend some time looking around for an area that fits the bill as closely as possible.

5. Begin to view properties

There is a lot to consider when looking at properties, so the sooner you get going, the better.

The first home you view might look perfect, but you should carry on looking at others until you feel that you understand the market and are choosing the best option available.

6. Make an offer

Once you know which property is perfect, it’s time to make an offer. This will have started the process of buying a property for real. This means you need to be completely sure of yourself before you make that offer.

Your solicitor will guide you through this process and let you know whenever you need to undertake the next step. This is a time for exercising patience and doing everything in the right order and at the right time.

7. Complete the paperwork

Again, your solicitor will make sure that the paperwork is completed correctly. This process could take up to 10 weeks, so be patient.

It can be a good idea to arrange one final visit to inspect the house while the papers are being drawn up. Otherwise, it is a time to hang loose and remember that you are nearly home.

8. Sort out the utilities and insurance

You will want to get the utilities set up in your name and the insurance policies finalised as soon as possible. These are easy transactions you shouldn’t put off for too long after buying a property.

Sorting all this out will help you feel completely at home and give you peace of mind.

9. Move in

The house is now in your name and you can move all your stuff in. This can be a stressful experience in its own right, so try and keep calm.

You can take as long as you need to move all your possessions over and start to decorate the place as you wish.

Having endured the long list of necessary steps up to now, you may prefer to chill for the moment and just enjoy the sensation of being in your very own home.

This article first appeared in The New Savvy.

