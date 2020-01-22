Alicia Keys’ new self-titled album out in March

The award-winning musician revealed that her seventh studio opus, “ALICIA,” will arrive as soon as March 20.

“#ALICIA The Album 3/20,” Keys wrote on Instagram alongside the LP’s colourful cover art, which features the vocalist photographed from different angles against peach, purple and turquoise backdrops.

Details about the forthcoming album are still meagre to this date, although it will likely feature the previously issued singles “Underdog,” “Time Machine” and the Miguel-assisted “Show Me Love.”

In addition to announcing the much-anticipated sequel to 2016’s “Here,” Keys confirmed that she will support her new studio album with an extensive world tour.

The European leg of the trek will launch on June 5 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, while the North American run will kick off on July 28 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of her “ALICIA” world tour, the pop-soul superstar will host the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row on January 26 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

“It’s almost like a marathon: You can’t just run a marathon (once). I feel like now, more than ever, I’m familiar with the space on multiple levels.

“It’s going to be an exciting, inclusive, beautiful experience, and that’s what I want to create,” Keys said of the 2020 Grammys in a statement.

Keys will become the first female musician and third woman to host the ceremony more than once, following in the footsteps of TV host Ellen DeGeneres as well as comedian and TV personality Rosie O’Donnell.

In other news, the multiple Grammy winner will also unveil her long-awaited memoir, “More Myself,” on March 31.

The autobiography, previously described as offering a “360-degree perspective on Alicia’s path,” was originally scheduled for release back in November.



