Local delicacies for tourists to take home soon at KLIA, klia2 and others

PETALING JAYA: After two years of canvassing the country for the very best delicacies and souvenirs, Malaysia Airports is almost ready to give tourists and travellers a true “Sense of Malaysia” at its international airports.

The country’s main airport operator will, in just a couple of months’ time, unveil a range of carefully curated products, each with a story behind it, for tourists to bring home.

Speaking to FMT, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad acting group chief executive Shukrie Mohd Salleh said they have been working with the Malaysia Design Development Centre (DDEC), an agency under the rural development ministry on the matter.

“These products are exclusively designed and their packaging will feature distinctive Malaysian elements and motives.

“More importantly, they will tell a story of the state they originate from and the communities which make them.”

Shukrie said nowadays, tourists wanted more culturally authentic experiences and memorabilia, and this was why MAHB took the initiative to develop the “Gifts from Malaysia” which will be sold at its international airports.

The Gifts from Malaysia is part of the Sense of Malaysia concept stores which MAHB has introduced to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to sell their unique products.

“This is timely because it coincides with Visit Malaysia 2020 and to us, this is our way of supporting the country’s tourism aspirations.

“Fortunately for us, Malaysia’s rich diversity means we have so much to showcase and offer our tourists.”

A plus, Shukrie said, was that it helped boost the incomes of small local industries that produced the products and promote them to the world.

Among the unique Gifts from Malaysia are madu spread (Selangor), gula Melaka and dodol (Melaka), kuih bangkit (Johor), durian spread and kuih bahulu (Negeri Sembilan), putu kacang and labu sayong (Perak), and kuih loyang and ceramics (Kedah).

There is also kuih kapit (Penang), preserved harum manis mango (Perlis), serunding and wayang kulit puppets (Kelantan), keropok lekor and batik (Terengganu), biskut kelapa (Pahang), kuih cincin (Sabah) and Sarawak laksa paste and kek lapis (Sarawak) among others.

Aside from products, Malaysia Airports will also be embarking on initiatives to support the performing arts including holding a preview of the hugely popular musical theatre, Puteri Gunung Ledang at the Langkawi International Airport and activities at the Kuching International Airport for the annual Rainforest World Music Festival 2020.

The Gifts from Malaysia will be available from March onwards and will be sold at the Sense of Malaysia pop-up stores and later Sense of Malaysia stores and several other retail outlets located at KLIA, klia2, Penang International Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Kuching International Airport, and Kota Kinabalu International Airport.



