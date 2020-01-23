Reebok picks US artiste Khalid as new global ambassador

Reebok has announced a new worldwide partnership with American artist Khalid, the global phenomenon nominated for the Grammy Awards on January 26.

The collaboration will take shape in a first campaign focusing on self-expression set to appear this spring.

There’s not a moment’s rest for sporting equipment and sportswear brands, who face stiff competition for creative partnerships with the planet’s hottest stars.

Reebok has set itself apart for early 2020 by signing one of the biggest names in music, Khalid, to star in its upcoming campaigns.

The American artiste will appear in Reebok’s “Sport the Unexpected” campaign this spring.

The brand stated that the campaign celebrates “creativity, experimentation and self-expression.” The images will align Khalid’s “natural energy” with the brand’s DNA.

The first images have been released via the Instagram pages of Khalid and Reebok.

We see the singer leaning from the driver’s side of his car as his plays with his dog Maui, who’s wearing a custom-made Reebok tracksuit.

Reebok knows what it’s doing when it comes to choosing its partners. The brand counts such notable names as Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Danai Gurira among its collaborators.



