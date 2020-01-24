Adidas recruits actress Liu Yifei for its new ‘CNY Collection’

Adidas is marking Chinese New Year with the launch of a new sportswear collection and the announcement of a new brand ambassador.

The German athleticswear giant has recruited actress Liu Yifei to its roster of famous ambassadors, in addition to unveiling its “CNY Collection”.

Liu, known for her roles in productions including “The Legend of Sword and Fairy,” fronts the campaign for the new collection, which sees her enjoying a creative CNY celebration at a Tang-Dynasty-inspired Chinese banquet, alongside a star-studded lineup of athletes and celebrities.

Spanning products from the Adidas Athletics, Basketball, Outdoor, Running, Kids and Originals lines, the series includes both apparel and running shoes.

It is inspired by traditional Chinese cultural elements such as the spiritual animals tigers, cranes and koi fish, as well as peony, begonia, and lotus flowers, and traditional Chinese totems.

The collection features three main patterns that reference land, sea and air, with a tiger and peony pattern designed to empower the wearer with courage and strength and a crane and begonia motif aimed at offering a fashion-forward look for the female CNY collection. A lotus and koi fish pattern represents children’s imaginations.

Adidas is in good company with its latest collection: Moschino, Gucci, Fendi and Burberry are among the labels to have launched new pieces to celebrate Chinese New Year.



