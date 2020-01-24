Live wire Simba plays all night and sleeps his mornings away

Cats are nocturnal creatures, who use the nighttime to play and hunt, and nobody lives up to that description better than three-month old Simba.

Found crying, shivering and hungry at a shopping mall carpark, Simba has now found a forever home with Salena and her family.

Like most kittens, Simba is a bundle of hyperactive energy, darting about here, there and everywhere – especially at night.

Salena says that because of his hyperactivity, Simba has to be shooed out of her bedroom at midnight as she doesn’t get a wink of sleep with him running around the room, jumping on the bed and playing with his fur buddy, Maximilian all night long.

A curious little kitten, Simba is a born explorer and a bit of a busybody, spending his time nosing around Salena’s home, looking into bins to see what’s lurking inside.

When exhausted, he falls into a deep sleep just about anywhere he pleases. So don’t be surprised to see an almost lifeless kitten, dead asleep under the table, sprawled across someone’s shoes, or cosied by next to Maximilian on a soft carpet.

He’s very loving and when Salena’s around, will rub his head and cheeks against her legs with affection. Extremely attached to her, Simba follows her around the home, even into the bathroom every morning as she readies herself for work!

When he’s hungry, he will gently try opening her bedroom door to wake her up for his meal. An attention-getter, Simba is friendly and because of his adorable personality, has got everyone eating out of his hand… err paw.

The only things that scare the bold and confident Simba is the sound of whistling fireworks that erupt with a bang. That and loud voices. So people, keep your voices down when Simba’s around. You don’t want him hiding behind the fridge for protection, do you?

