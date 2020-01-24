Penang Loh Mee a rare find at Ara Damansara

Penang Hokkien Mee, or prawn mee as it is usually called here in Klang Valley, is one of the more iconic dishes from the island well known for its good hawker food.

While prawn mee is easily available in this part of the country, its sister dish – Loh Mee, is trickier to find.

Hence, whenever you find a hawker stall offering Penang Loh Mee, you really should give it a try. Such an opportunity presents itself when you visit restaurant Do Re Mi 123 in Ara Damansara.

If you’re conversant in the Penang Hokkien dialect, this is a good time to use it as the stall operator is fluent in it and will flash you a big smile.

You will find that the Loh Mee here is actually pretty good. It is served with the usual condiments of minced garlic doused in vinegar and a piquant sambal on the side.

The springy yellow noodles are topped with fried shallots, sliced pork, prawns, half a hard-boiled egg, kangkung and bean sprouts in a nice thick and flavourful soup.

The broth is a tasty melange of soy sauce, starch, prawn stock and egg.

This version of Penang-style Loh Mee tastes authentic enough and is definitely worth the trip to Ara Damansara with its congested parking just to satisfy your cravings.

Restaurant Do Re Mi 123

Jalan PJU 1a/20b

Ara Damansara

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

GPS: 3.119897, 101.579194

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at www.KYSpeaks.com



