Exciting CNY in store for travellers at KLIA, klia2

PETALING JAYA: Travellers and visitors to the KLIA and klia2, collectively known as KUL, can expect exciting Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations with an array of activities and performances.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said they kicked off its CNY festive campaign recently with an award-winning dragon and lion dance performance and tossing of Yee Sang.

The tossing of Yee Sang, a dish comprising shredded vegetables, symbolises prosperity and success for the year ahead.

MAHB acting group CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh also led senior members of the management team in distributing festive goodies and mandarin oranges to passengers.

Similar activities will be held until Feb 9 for passengers travelling through KUL.

This includes calligraphy and paper cutting workshops (Feb 1 and 2), drum performances (Jan 24), and a lion dance performance (Feb 8).

This year’s CNY theme at KLIA’s main terminal is a fusion of traditional and modern elements. It is inspired by a Floating Garden, with koi fish as the star of the centrepiece to symbolise luck and prosperity.

MAHB senior general manager for commercial services, Nazli Aziz said they were always looking for ways to enhance passenger experience at the airports, especially in celebrating festivities.

“This year, we are incorporating digital technology into our festive set-up by leveraging on Augmented Reality technology which is a first for us.”

All passengers have to do is to scan the marker logo to receive a virtual greeting card and they can then take a picture with the God of Prosperity that will appear in front of them.

“They can send the greeting card to their loved ones via social media. We hope that through these initiatives, passengers can enjoy a more immersive experience at the airport.”

Travellers passing trough other international airports, namely Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Kuching International Airport can also expect exciting lion dance performances on Feb 1 and a special appearance by the God of Prosperity on Feb 2.

Also being organised at the KLIA main terminal is a “Count, Share & Win” contest with a GoPro Hero 7 and Fossil Gen 5 Smart Watch up for grabs. All travellers have to do is count the number of koi fish stickers at the CNY set up there.

Malaysia Airports is also rewarding travellers and shoppers at all international airports with limited edition ang pow packets if they spend (in a single receipt) a minimum of RM288 at any of retail and F&B outlets or RM188 for UnionPay cardholders.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM3,388 by using UnionPay card or RM3,888 via other payment services in a single receipt at KUL can also redeem a limited-edition Royal Selangor Bespoke Koi Fish Pewter Charm.

The charm, limited to 2,000 pieces, is exclusively for this campaign.

MAHB also said that on Jan 25 and 26, those who spend a minimum of RM5,888 in a single receipt at KUL can redeem a special hand-painted artisanal floral tiffin.



