Marc Jacobs’ personal collection to be sold by Sotheby’s

NEW YORK: The fashion designer sold much of his collection of art and décor with Sotheby’s last November, ahead of his move from New York City to a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in Rye, New York.

“Well, I’m not Marie Kondo. I didn’t decide everything must go … There’s also just the logistics – when you move into a Frank Lloyd Wright house, there isn’t a lot of wall space and you can’t hang a lot of paintings.

“As much as I will have a difficult time parting with them, I just felt it’s time to give myself this window to start again,” Jacobs told Sotheby’s Chairman Amy Cappellazzo at the time.

The live online auction, titled “Marc Jacobs: A Life of Design,” included pieces of 20th-century European design by such masters as François-Xavier Lalanne, Jean-Michel Frank, Alberto Giacometti, Jean Dunand, Eugene Printz, Paul Dupré-Lafon and Maurice Marinot.

The sale amassed US$8.1 million, with François-Xavier Lalanne’s “Petit Rhinocéros Mécanique” holder surpassing its presale high estimate of $180,000 to fetch an unexpected US$680,000.

Jacobs is now partnering with the auction house’s online consignment marketplace specialised in vintage and antique furniture, Sotheby’s Home, to offer additional pieces from his New York and Paris townhouses.

Among them are a pair of Louis XVI upholstered fauteuils (US$12,995); a set of large Japanese bamboo vases (US$1,495); Paul Fortune criss-cross side tables (US$1,950); as well as a set of Jonas upholstered armchairs (US$3,800).

Additional pieces up for sale include a lobster-shaped candle holder (US$395) and a small Nymphenburg porcelain skull (US$295).

While Jacobs’ decorative arts and furniture pieces are currently offered on Sotheby’s Home, the fashion designer bought a 6,000-square-foot home in Westchester County for a reported US$9.175 million back in April.

The property, commonly known as the Max Hoffman House, was built in the 1950s by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Australian-born automobile mogul Max Hoffman.



