Over 8.2 m register for tickets, news of Tokyo’s Olympic Games

TOKYO: Just six months to the day until the Summer Olympics kick off. Tokyo’s Olympics organisers announced on Friday, Jan 24 that more than 8.2 million people have registered for the Games’ online platform for ticket reservations and event viewing.

As with previous Olympic Games, ticket sales for Tokyo’s sporting events have been organised into several stages. The second, which has just ended, created a frenzy in Japan with 4.48 million tickets sold.

Tokyo’s organisers have also reported that the Games’ platform for ticket reservations and news has already registered more than 8.2 million people. It can be found at id.tokyo2020.org.

It should be noted that this system’s ticket sales are only open to Japanese citizens. International spectators must purchase tickets via their country’s authorised resellers.

The final stage of the ticket sales process is expected to open this spring for everyone worldwide and will be on a first come, first served basis.

The complete list of authorised ticket resellers according to country is available at Ticket.tokyo2020.org.



