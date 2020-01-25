Rapper LL Cool J is in the fashion business now

LOS ANGELES: The US artiste and actor has taken to Instagram to announce the imminent launch of a Rock The Bells fashion collection, named after his radio station on Sirius FM – which was in turn named after his hit 1986 track.

“Two years ago, I launched my radio station #RockTheBellsSXM CH43 on #SiriusXM,” the artist wrote on the social media platform, alongside an image of himself wearing a ‘Rock the Bells’ bomber jacket. “And one week from now, we will release our first limited edition collection of RTB products.”

He added: “I’m an MC. I’m a product of the culture, I represent the culture, so I’m lifting up the culture!!!”

The collection, which will include the aforementioned ‘80s-style, record label-branded varsity jacket, a hoodie and t-shirts, pays homage to the world of classic hip-hop.

Its style references will draw inspiration from emceeing, breakdancing, graffiti artistry and DJing, and the first product drop is scheduled for January 28.

“When I recorded ‘Rock the Bells’ in 1986, my heroes were people who embraced and lived the four elements of Hip Hop – Graffiti, DJ’s, Breakdancing, and MC’s,” the star told High Snobiety.

“Drop 1 honors that spirit, while looking through the lens of current culture.”

LL Cool J is in good company with his new venture – well-known rappers and hip-hop artistes with their own fashion lines include Kanye West, whose Yeezy brand for Adidas has achieved cult status, and Drake, who has also seen success with his October’s Very Own label.

Will Smith delighted fans of his 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” last year with the launch of his fashion line Bel-Air Athletics, while Nicki Minaj also got in on the act by collaborating on a high-end collection with the luxury label Fendi.



