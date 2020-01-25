Snapchat users to get exclusive NBC 2020 Olympic Games content

NEW YORK: On Thursday, Variety reported that NBC has partnered with Snapchat to bring the platform’s millions of users exclusive coverage of the XXXII Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

With the 2020 Olympic Games just about six months away, various media have already begun to reveal details about how they will cover the event.

For example, NBC – which owns the media rights to the Games in the US – has recently partnered with Snapchat to bring the platform’s millions of young US users exclusive Olympic content when the Games begin in July.

Similar deals between the two companies have been signed in the past; the news media provided Snapchat with coverage of both the 2016 Summer Olympics and 2018 Winter Olympics.

This year, the collaboration will bring Snapchatters four daily Snapchat Shows that have been produced by NBC.

In total, over 70 original episodes are expected to be created – which is three times as many as the media produced for the 2018 Games.

As is characteristic of Snapchat content, the videos will be designed for vertically orientated viewing.

Regarding the partnership, NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel stated that “Snap is a very influential platform.

They have a large and young audience that we want to reach, and we also want to offer our advertisers a way to reach [that audience]” of over 200 million daily users.

The XXXII Olympic Summer Games, and therefore Snap’s NBC content, will kick off on July 24 and will continue at least until the closing ceremony on August 9.



